Fund for St. Paul businesses hurt by unrest holding $800,000

St. Paul, Minn. (AP) — A fund to help St. Paul businesses affected by vandalism after the death of George Floyd has not yet distributed 75% of the money it raised last year. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the Midway Fund still has $800,000 in funds designed to help local businesses and nonprofits. Organizers raised over $1.07 million last year and saw an uptick in giving after Floyd’s death in May. The fund has distributed $91,000 to four businesses damaged by vandalism, as well as given grants to community nonprofits. Organizers say the distribution of grants has been slower than anticipated.

