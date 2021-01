EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Evan Kuhlman had a career-high 21 points as Evansville beat Northern Iowa 65-61. Samari Curtis had 14 points for Evansville. Shamar Givance added six assists. Jax Levitch had eight rebounds. Austin Phyfe had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers. Bowen Born added 12 points. Trae Berhow had a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.