Minnesota faces Denver, seeks to halt 3-game slide

Denver Nuggets (1-4, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (2-3, 11th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota enters the matchup against Denver as losers of three straight games.

Minnesota went 2-10 in Northwest Division action and 8-24 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Timberwolves averaged 8.7 steals, 5.7 blocks and 15.3 turnovers per game last season.

Denver went 12-2 in Northwest Division action and 20-16 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Nuggets averaged 26.7 assists per game on 42.0 made field goals last season.

The teams match up Sunday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (left wrist), Josh Okogie: out (hamstring), Jaylen Nowell: out (left calf).

Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (left knee), JaMychal Green: day to day (calf), Jamal Murray: day to day (elbow), Michael Porter Jr.: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.