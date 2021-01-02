Minnesota Update: 54 new deaths including one each in Houston and Winona counties

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported Saturday 54 more people in the state have died from COVID-19.

Deaths were reported in Houston and Winona counties. The person who died in Houston County was between 95-99 years old according to MDH. The fatality in Winona County was between 75-79 years old.

MDH figures show that it is the 13th death in Houston County and the 44th fatality in Winona County.

Thirty-three of those who passed away in Saturday's update were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, MDH said.

A total of 5,377 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials reported. The department said 3,464 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials also reported in Saturday's update that another 2,543 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

In southeastern Minnesota, twenty new cases were recorded in Winona County. Fifteen people who tested positive were residents of Houston County. Fillmore County reported seven new cases.

The department also reported approximately 40,000 COVID-19 tests in Saturday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to 5,616,567. MDH said approximately 2,982,853 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

A total of 417,832 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 32,429 health care workers MDH said. Health officials said 14,682 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

State health officials said 398,199 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH said a total of 21,984 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,638 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

