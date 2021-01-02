Mt. La Crosse offers safe outdoor activity for families to enjoy

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - With so many indoor activities closed or only allowing a certain capacity, many have turned to outdoor venues, like Mt. La Crosse, for safe, socially distanced fun.

Jill and Jeff Dickson have been skiing at Mt. La Crosse, enjoying everything it has to offer, for over twenty years.

"We raised our kids on this ski hill," said Jill Dickson. "My son started snowboarding when he was four and he is twenty-three now."

They have three kids and they said all of them grew up having fun on Mt. La Crosse. Jill explained that they have everything, the bunny hill, snowboarding, skiing, multiple chair lifts, and overall it makes for a great experience.

Jeff said that being outside, doing something safe and fun, takes your mind off things.

"I think just being outside in itself is therapeutic, just enjoying nature. Everyone has a smile on their face here. They are just having fun and not thinking about COVID. It's a getaway," said Jeff.

They both explained that it's a great way to social distance and stay safe while still doing something enjoyable.

"It feels very safe here," said Jill.

Masks are required at Mt. La Crosse and everyone has to go up the chair lift by yourself, or you can go with one person from your household. They explained that it can be fun for everyone.

"Anyone can do it," said Jeff. "I am the worst skier in the family and she taught me (Jill) how to ski when I turned 50 and that was twelve years ago so it's never too late!"