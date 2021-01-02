No. 10 Iowa wins 77-75 as free throws cost No. 14 Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Luka Garza had 25 points to lead No. 10 Iowa past No. 14 Rutgers 77-75. The Scarlet Knights lost the game at the free throw line, where they have struggled all season. On Saturday, they went 4-of-12. Iowa made 18-of-23. Jacob Young had 17 points as Rutgers’ defense stifled the Big Ten’s top offense. Iowa’s Connor McCaffery headed to the locker room three minutes into the game with an ankle injury and returned only to inbound the ball in the final seconds of the game. Head coach Fran McCaffery said his son was “day-to-day.”