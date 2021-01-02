No. 2 Baylor holds off feisty Iowa State 76-65

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jared Butler scored 21 points to lead four scorers in double figures and No. 2 Baylor held off Iowa State 76-65 Saturday for its narrowest margin of victory this season. The Bears won seven of their previous eight games by at least 29 points, winning by an average of 32.8 points. Butler hit a 3-pointer from the right corner for a 63-55 lead with 7:31 remaining and made three key free throws in the final 3 minutes after Iowa State pulled within 66-61. Javan Johnson led Iowa State with 17 points.