Residents asked to avoid contact with La Crosse River after sewage leak

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Sanitary Sewer Utility is asking residents to avoid contact with La Crosse River where it meets the Mississippi River, just north of Riverside Park, due to a sewer overflow.

The department said in a press release that a sanitary sewer force main broke on Saturday morning. Force mains are underground pressurized pipes designed to move untreated sewage long distances, typically from a localized low point toward the wastewater treatment plant.

The DNR notified the city of La Crosse Wastewater Treatment Plant just after noon.

Sewage was spotted by a person walking in Riverside Park. The person notified the DNR. City staff began working on the leak immediately. The leak was stopped around 3:30 p.m. An estimated 42,000 gallons of sewage was lost into the La Crosse River.

City staff will begin working on a permanent fix for the broken force main on Monday. The leak has stopped and the sewage is contained at this time.

Emergency Sewer related questions can be directed to WWTP 608-789-7330.