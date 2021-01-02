Some may see unemployment tax surprise

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) – Millions of people lost their jobs for some time in 2020 and went on unemployment, but when signing up may not have chosen to have their taxes withheld from those unemployment checks.

Owner of Action Tax Service Laurie Peabody said if you chose to have taxes withheld from your unemployment benefit, then taxes were being taken out for every check. But if you didn’t, you’ll still owe that money, but now it’s all at once.

Peabody worries that many have not realized what withholding taxes meant, or thought it might not have mattered too much, or they needed all of their benefits at the time to cover bills.

She said if you didn’t have your taxes withheld, you should file as soon as possible so you know what you’ll owe and have time to save before you have to make your tax payment in April.

“Don’t wait and be prepared and if possible even set some money aside so that it doesn’t hurt you so badly,” she said. “I don’t like to see people in tears in my office.”

She said another thing to keep in mind is that your unemployment tax form, the 1099-G, is not typically mailed to you like a W2, and will need to be printed off the Department of Workforce Development website.