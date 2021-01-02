Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing man from Emerald, WI

EMERALD, Wis. (WXOW) - A statewide Silver Alert is issued for an 82-year-old man from St. Croix County.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued the alert early Saturday afternoon for Marshall Warner.

He was last seen around noon on Friday, January 1, on County Road D in Emerald.

Here is his description: White, male, 5'10" 180 lbs, with hazel eyes, grey, short hair, white beard, "Mule Skinner" tattoo on forearm. Last seen wearing black leather jacket, blue jeans, black cowboy boots, blue button up shirt.

Warner is driving a 2013 Maroon Chevrolet 1500 crew cab pickup with WI license plate RX8337. The passenger side mirror is broken off on the vehicle and is hanging by wires.

Authorities said he normally travels on Highway 64 from Cornell WI, to Forest WI, through Chippewa, Dunn, and St. Croix Counties. His travel isn't know given the approximately 24 hours he's been missing.

He does not have a cell phone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cornell Police at 715-239-3707.