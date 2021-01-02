Warmer temperatures for first week of 2021

Foggy and Cool

Saturday had some dense fog in spots, especially across SE MN. We only made it to the 20s and near 30 for the Coulee Region, with 28 officially in La Crosse. We got stuck under a mostly cloudy sky with the Twin Cities, Rochester and Eau Claire all getting to see sunshine for the afternoon. Overnight a DENSE FOG ADVISORY will be in effect for the entire News 19 viewing area. We have a good deal of moisture in the lower levels of the atmosphere, as well as light winds will help this fog develop. Since our temperatures will be in the teens overnight, I am expecting some freezing fog in spots which could cause slick roadways/side walks. Fog should lift Sunday morning.

Warming Trend

As we head into Sunday our highs return to the 30s. Our models are hinting at decreasing clouds throughout the day on Sunday, so fingers crossed for a little afternoon sunshine. Monday highs should reach the mid to even upper 30s for some. We have a little disturbance that could bring a few flurries later in the day. Temperatures will hangout in the 30s for the rest of the week which is above average for this time of year. We have the chance for a wintry mix on Wednesday, with rain and snow looking possible. More details tonight on WXOW.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears