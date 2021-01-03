Baghdad procession marks anniversary of Iran general’s death

BAGHDAD (AP) — A mock funeral procession marked the anniversary of the assassination of Iran’s top general and a senior Iraqi militia leader in a U.S. drone strike that heightened fears of a military escalation in the region. Thousands of mourners joined the march on the highway leading to the Baghdad airport Saturday evening where the strike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani and senior Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis took place. Soleimani’s assassination dramatically ratcheted up tensions in the region and brought the U.S. and Iran to the brink of war.