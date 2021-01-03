In Somalia, COVID-19 vaccines are distant as virus spreads

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — As richer countries race to distribute COVID-19 vaccines, Somalia remains the rare place where much of the population hasn’t taken the coronavirus seriously. Some fear that’s proven to be deadlier than anyone knows. “Certainly our people don’t use any form of protective measures,” one health official says. It is places like Somalia, torn apart by three decades of conflict, that will be last to see COVID-19 vaccines in any significant quantity. With areas held by the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group, the risk of the virus becoming endemic in some places is strong. That’s a fear in parts of Africa amid vaccines’ slow arrival.