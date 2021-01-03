La Crescent used CARES Act funding for “overall community” rather than small businesses

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - La Crescent City council used MN Cares Act funds for city employees to focus on "overall community" rather than small businesses.

Mayor Mike Poellinger acknowledged that community members, small business, and restaurant owners were upset by this decision, but said the city needs the money to pay for a number of expenditures the public isn't aware of.

"It's the federal government and the state governments that are shutting down small businesses and if the city were to use taxpayer dollars to offset some of those things it has a negative effect on the whole community," Mayor Poellinger said. "That doesn't mean that the city won't in the future need to provide some resources. But from the city's perspective, we're able to hold that money and we probably won't get any future funding the way things look right now for 2021 there isn't any money in the pipeline for cities where there will be funding going forward for small businesses."

Swing Bridge Pub owner Austin Wieser said he feels like the city doesn't have his back.

"We went all in just to keep the tax base, just to keep employees around, just to kind of keep people moving in La Crescent," Wieser said. "Then when you see the expenditure report you feel like you almost sacrificed for nothing."

City Council meeting minutes show that La Crescent received $389,434 in CARES Act funding.

It also shows that the council did not think there would be enough funding to support small businesses with grant money.

The mayor said the city needed the funds to pay for COVID-19 spread prevention and safety costs for all city employees including the fire and police departments.

"The city of La Crescent goes out on almost 400 calls each year and we are still responding to a number of what are considered COVID positive calls so it requires special equipment for going in and then sanitizing that equipment and that type of thing," Mayor Poellinger said.

Other Minnesota towns used their CARES Act funding differently. Caledonia spent 76% of their $212,000 in grant money for 35 local businesses.

One notable difference between the two cities is that Caledonia has an Economic Development Authority (EDA) and La Crescent does not.

"Our city council distributed it to the EDA with the expressed instruction that you're to create a grant program for local businesses for responding to COVID-19," Caledonia city clerk and administrator Adam Swann said.

Despite no EDA, Wieser said he still thinks the La Crescent should've prioritized it's most vulnerable--small businesses and restaurants.

"They have a finance director and they have an accountant," Wieser said. "So ultimately they could've opened up funds. It would've been paperwork there's no doubt about it."

Both Wieser and Mayor Poellinger agrred that if the shutdowns continue past Governor Tim Walz's January 11th mandate, there should be more federal and state funding.

"It's a hardship created by the state and so we would like the state to help those businesses and the federal government to help those businesses so it's not put back on the local tax payer," Mayor Poellinger said.

The next city council meeting is at 5:30 p.m. on January 11th.