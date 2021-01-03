Light mix chances, warmer for the week

Freezing Fog Remains in the Forecast

What a sight to wake up to on Sunday morning! Many of our communities experiencing very dense fog to start the day. Since our temperatures were well below freezing, supercooled water droplets in the fog froze on contact with many surfaces like trees, buildings, lines etc. This is called "rime ice" not to get confused with "hoarfrost." They look the same, but are formed through slightly different processes. More on that here. Another Dense Fog Advisory is in place for tonight, mainly for those along and south of I-90. We will likely see more freezing fog and rime ice overnight into tomorrow morning. Slick spots are possible on untreated surfaces.

Slightly Warming Up

As we head into the first full week of January, we're looking at highs mostly in the 30s. We didn't quite get there in La Crosse on Sunday due to pesky stratus clouds sticking around too long in the afternoon, but hoping to be in the mid 30s by Monday and Tuesday. Low to mid 30s for most of this upcoming week. We have a slight chance for a light wintry mix on Monday, but the window is pretty narrow between 12 PM and 3 PM. If you see anything, it will not likely accumulate. Another chance for a light wintry mix comes on Wednesday as well.

Have a good week!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears