Minnesota Update: 53 new deaths including one in Winona County

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported Sunday that 53 more people in the state have died from COVID-19.

One death was in Winona County. According to MDH, the person who died was between 85-89 years old.

MDH figures show that it is the 45th fatality in Winona County from the virus.

Thirty-five of those who passed away in Sunday's update were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, MDH said.

A total of 5,430 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials reported. The department said 3,499 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials also reported in Sunday's update that another 2,714 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

In southeastern Minnesota, 31 new cases were recorded in Winona County. Two people who tested positive were residents of Houston County. Fillmore County reported four new cases.

Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

The department also reported approximately 42,000 COVID-19 tests in Sunday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to 5,713,240. MDH said approximately 3,017,309 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

A total of 420,544 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 32,574 health care workers MDH said. Health officials said 14,858 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

State health officials said 403,419 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH said a total of 22,095 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,658 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here.