Pelosi on track to be speaker again, faces difficult 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi seems on track to renew her hold on the House’s top job. The new Congress convened Sunday and the House’s first vote is on electing the chamber’s speaker. Pelosi has led House Democrats since 2003 and is the only woman to ever hold that post. She’s widely expected to retain the job despite a narrow Democratic House majority and absences of a handful of lawmakers due to COVID-19. Ahead of her lies a challenging legislative and political terrain. Democratic President-elect Joe Biden wants to bolster the economy and government efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic, but the slender Democratic margin will make that tough.