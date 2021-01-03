Small Minnesota community invests in children’s education through special gift

RACINE, Minn. (KTTC) -- The city of Racine is home to less than 500 people, but the Mower County town looks out for its own.

When there was a need for a younger school children to learn from home, the city council found a way to make it happen thanks to some much needed money coming in last year.

"Our community is very tight knit. Everybody pretty much knows everybody," said Deri Nordsving, mayor of Racine.

"Family oriented. We look after each other. The kids all know each other," said council member Harla Nelson.

The Racine city council hoped to help out those kids thanks for some new funds.

"The CARES Act money helped do some things to update our city," the mayor said. "They gave it to you in such a short time to use. I think you had a month to use it up."

The city used the funds to stock the town's food bank, buy laptops for council members as well as iPads for the kids in town.

"This was such an easy decision. Kids come first," Nelson said. "Along the way, it helps the families, mom and dad. This will help out immensely."

Nelson also has a daughter who received an iPad.

"She shows us," Nelson said. "She's very knowledgeable."

The iPads will help with the children in Racine's education. but there are still technology issues.

"We have internet but it could be a lot faster," Nordsving said. "Speed is a problem for the people who are on it a lot."

After adding a new water tower. fencing in a lagoon and revitalizing Main Street in recent years, the mayor puts faith in the council to continue to improve the city.

Good people. They think about the city," he said. "That's what we need but the younger generation we have to get involved."

The iPads are a first step -- planting a seed in the future of Racine.

"Our city works together," the mayor said. "No arguments. I've never had to vote to break a tie and that's great."

The food bank in Racine has helped many people during this pandemic. It is located at United Methodist Church. The doors are open Thursday between 6 and 8 and now from 9 to 11 Monday mornings for the month of January.