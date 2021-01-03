Warmer temperatures return

Warmer Sunday

As we head into Sunday our highs return to the 30s after the fog burns off in the region. Our models are hinting at decreasing clouds throughout the day on Sunday, so fingers crossed for a little afternoon sunshine. Monday highs should reach the mid to even upper 30s for some. We have a little disturbance that could bring a few flurries later in the day.

Week Forecast

Temperatures will hangout in the 30s for the rest of the week which is above average for this time of year. We have the chance for a wintry mix on Wednesday, with rain and snow looking possible. Other than that, a pretty dry start to January is on tap.

Have a great Sunday,

-Meteorologist Warren Sears