Wastewater team fixed sewage spill in three hours

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse sanitary sewer department temporarily fixed a sewage leak in three hours after a force main broke on Saturday.

The pipe broke and spilled sewage into the La Crosse River where it meets the Mississippi near Riverside Park.

Wastewater superintendent Jared Greeno said 42,000 gallons of sewage flooded into the river.

Sewage is consists of mostly untreated water.

The city typically pumps 10 million gallons of waste water daily.

The pipes were built in 1936.

"We have aging infrastructure so we have money budgeted this budget year to assess our collection system and start spending some more money on infrastructure that's aging," Greeno said. "Yet we do a pretty good job of televising, keeping records, maintaining the 205 miles of pipe that we have in the ground."

Greeno said the spill will not affect drinking water and any damage to the natural ecosystem in the river is minimal.