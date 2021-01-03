Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Five more dead from COVID-19; 80 newly hospitalized

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- Five more people have died as of Sunday from COVID-19 in Wisconsin, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Deaths for each day are reported by DHS.

DHS also reported 80 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Saturday afternoon, 1,018 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up 8 from the day prior.

Of those, 230 are in the ICU, up 3 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 2,446 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 2,142 negative results.

(DHS DASHBOARD)

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The five new deaths bring the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 4,875 (1 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 454,850, or 93.5 percent, are considered recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Information from DHS now provides a breakdown of their data in a new interactive map. It can show users' data by county, municipality, school district, or zip code.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 33 people are hospitalized in the Western Region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. Three of the cases are in intensive care.

69 new cases were announced on Sunday in La Crosse County. They broke down demographically this way:

0-9: 4

4 10-19: 8

8 20-29: 17

17 30-39: 7

7 40-49: 7

7 50-59: 9

9 60-69: 7

7 70-79: 5

5 80-89: 4

4 90+: 1

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 1,005 (+19) 7 6.57 Crawford 1,560 (+4) 12 3.57 Grant 4,141 (+11) 77 16.29 Jackson 2,399 18 10.71 La Crosse 10,229 (+69) 57 56.86 Monroe 3,497 (+8) 25 17.43 Trempealeau 3,007 (+19) 29 14.71 Vernon 1,575 (+8) 35 11

7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI. Dept. of Health Services or county health departments.

