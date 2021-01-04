Care center residents and staff receive COVID-19 vaccine

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Bethany St. Joseph Care Center residents and staff received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.

Administrator Larry Pupp said most of the residents and staff agreed to take the vaccine.

Eighty-six-year-old resident Ginny Dockweiler was one of the first residents to get vaccinated. She moved into the facility right before the pandemic started and is thankful that this could help her see her family sooner.

"I'm excited to soon be able to see my family again," Dockweiler said. "Maybe I can go out and get somebody to take me shopping again."

Pupp said he's hopeful regulations could relax by mid-February depending on Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommendations.

"We're finally at the point where we can start to get back to normal somewhere down the road," Pupp said.

Hillview staff is set to receive a vaccine shipment on Tuesday.