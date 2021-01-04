Carlos Ghosn asks why Japanese don’t question him in Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn says that French investigators are coming to question him in Lebanon over some legal challenges in France, asking why don’t the Japanese do the same thing. Ghosn’s comments aired Monday came two weeks after a Lebanese justice ministry official said a team of French investigators will come to Beirut in January to participate in interrogating the former auto executives. Ghosn, who is a Lebanese, Brazilian and French national, fled Japan in a dramatic escape that drew headlines in late 2019, arriving in Lebanon on Dec. 30, that year.