Central African Republic president Touadera reelected

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera has won a second term in office, according to provisional results from the country’s electoral commission. The National Election Authority said Monday that Touadera was reelected in the first round of the presidential vote on Dec. 27 with 53.9% of the votes. Authorities said that Touadera won an absolute majority. Anicet-Georges Dologuele came in second with 21.1% of the vote, and Martin Ziguele came in third with 7.4%, according to the results announced. The vote, and its aftermath, have been marked by violence and the formation of a rebel coalition, amid calls from the opposition to delay the vote. The results must now be officially validated by the Constitutional Court, which will field appeals.