“Dry January” helps people begin the new year sober

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For many, the new year is a time to think about improving health, and for some, it's a chance to take a break from drinking alcohol.

"Dry January" is a period when participants don't consume any substances for a month in order to reflect on the role alcohol has in a person's life. In 2021 it may be even more important for some to take a break. because according to the RAND Corporation, alcohol consumption has steadily increased during the pandemic.



Eau Claire Sober Living owner, Michelle Markquart, said if you're looking to reduce your drinking, participating in Dry January makes things a bit easier because you're quitting drinking among others.

"I think it's really important to do something like a sober January because most of us don't look at our alcohol or drug use," Markquart said. "We just use it as a coping mechanism and we don't sort of examine that relationship to say, 'what am I using this for me, what is it not doing, how do I feel if I take it out of my life? Is it hard, is it easy?'"

If you're looking for socially-distanced support, people around the world are discussing their sober experiences with the social media hashtag #DryJanuary.