Experts provide facts and reassurance about COVID-19 vaccine

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In an attempt to address hesitations among community members, experts at Mayo Clinic and Gundersen Health Systems share their thoughts on the COVID-19 vaccine and provide the public with several key facts.

While the limited supply of vaccine doses are currently only available to healthcare workers, long-term care residents, and staff, eventually all Wisconsin residents will have the option to be vaccinated.

Dr. Scott Rathgaber, Gundersen Health System CEO, and Dr. Paul Mueller, Mayo Clinic Health System regional Vice President, recognize that many in the community are hesitant to receive the vaccine when this time comes.

The two experts, who were both recently vaccinated, shared what they know about the COVID-19 vaccine in an attempt to provide reassurance for community members and answer any questions they may have.

According to Dr. Rathgaber and Dr. Mueller, key facts about the COVID-19 vaccine include:

The vaccine is 95% effective against the coronavirus.

The vaccine does not contain the live virus and cannot give you COVID-19.

As with other vaccines, many will experience mild side effects after being vaccinated, including fever, headache, muscle aches and nausea. These symptoms are actually a good thing, as it means your body is building immunity against COVID-19.

NO shortcuts were taken to make the vaccine available.

The COVID-19 vaccine, like ALL other vaccines, has been scientifically reviewed and approved.

As part of the FDA emergency use authorization, the safety of the coronavirus vaccine was carefully reviewed.

Both Dr. Rathgaber and Dr. Mueller stated that they personally have no concerns about the vaccine and its safety. "The risk of getting COVID-19 and spreading the virus to those who would face serious illness far outweighs the risk of getting the vaccine," both said in a joint statement.

While they said this critical step in fighting COVID-19, they also acknowledge it will take time to get the vaccine widely distributed to the public. Until then, both encourage community members to continue to follow guidelines proven to limit the spread of COVID-19.

These practices include wearing a mask, avoiding large gatherings, following social distancing guidelines, washing your hands regularly, and staying home if you’re sick.

Dr. Rathgaber and Dr. Mueller assert they need the community's help to get through this public health crisis. "Patience is appreciated and advocacy for the vaccine’s effectiveness, safety and importance is needed so we can end this nightmare," the two said.