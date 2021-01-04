Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot shareholders to vote on merger

MILAN (AP) — The marriage of PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is built on the promise of cost savings in the capital-hungry industry. But what remains to be seen is if the long-sought tie-up will be able to preserve jobs and heritage brands in a global market still suffering the shakeout from the pandemic. Shareholders vote Monday on a deal to create the world’s fourth-largest carmaker, to be called Stellantis, with the capacity to produce 8.7 million cars a year, behind Volkswagen, Toyota and Renault-Nissan. The deal would create 5 billion euros in synergies.