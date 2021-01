INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The top two spots in the the first NET rankings mirror The Associated Press college basketball poll. Gonzaga and Baylor were No. 1 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings released Monday, not long after taking the top two spots in the AP Top 25. Tennessee, ranked No. 9 in the AP Top 25, was third in the NET, followed by Illinois and Villanova. Iowa, Houston, Texas and Missouri rounded out the top 10.