GOP split over Trump, election runs across deep-red Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A divide among Republicans over President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the election runs prominently through Wyoming. The state’s newly sworn-in Sen. Cynthia Lummis is among 11 Republicans in the U.S. Senate who say they will not be voting Wednesday to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Vocal opponents of any such move include Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, leader of GOP messaging in the House as its third-ranking Republican. The split in this reddest of states while Trump makes baseless and unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud and voting irregularities hints at trouble ahead for Republican unity once Biden is sworn in as president Jan. 20.