Gov. Evers mobilizes WI National Guard for Kenosha charging decision

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers authorizes members of the Wisconsin National Guard to assist Kenosha authorities with public safety in advance of a charging decision regarding the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.

The governor said he made the authorization after a request from local authorities in the Kenosha area. Evers' office said in a statement that approximately 500 troops were mobilized to state active duty in advance of the decision.

“We are continuing to work with our local partners in the Kenosha area to ensure they have the state support they need, just as we have in the past,” said Gov. Evers. “Our members of the National Guard will be on hand to support local first responders, ensure Kenoshans are able to assemble safely and to protect critical infrastructure as necessary.”

According to Kenosha city officials, a decision is expected in the next two weeks. Both the mayor and the police chief said plans are in place for any potential protests that may occur after the announcement.

Jacob Blake was shot seven times on August 23 after walking away from officers who were trying to arrest him. The shooting left him paralyzed.

Protests broke out following the shooting.

Guard members called to active duty may only be used to provide support to local law enforcement and to provide support to first responders such as the Kenosha Fire Department, according to the news release.

The National Guard may not be used to impede the ability of people to peacefully protest or impede the ability of the media to report on this situation.

“We work hand-in-hand with communities across Wisconsin to help ensure public safety, and this mobilization represents the culmination of months of planning and partnership with Kenosha,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin's adjutant general. “We are Citizen Soldiers and Airmen who live and work in the same communities as the citizens we serve, and we are always there for our neighbors when they need us.”

