Hospital visitation protocols updated for Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System have both updated their hospital visitation protocols.

Here they are for both facilities.

Gundersen Health System Hospital Visitation Protocols:

Hospitalized adult guidelines

Patient type COVID Negative COVID Positive Hospitalized Adults One visitor No visitors

Exception(s) for hospitalized adults

Patient type COVID Negative COVID Positive End of life Up to three support persons at one time, up to 6 persons per 24-hour period One support person over the age of 18 per 24-hour period

General pediatric (under the age of 18) guidelines

Patient type COVID Negative COVID Positive Hospitalized patients Two support persons over 18 years old per 24-hour period One support person per 24-hour period

Exception(s) for pediatric (under the age of 18) patients

Patient type COVID Negative COVID Positive Newborn pediatrics Parents only COVID negative parents only Pediatric/Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Parents only COVID negative parents only End of life Up to three support persons at one time, and up to 6 persons per 24-hour period One support person per 24-hour period

Clinic/Outpatient Visitor Guidelines

Clinic Appointments | Urgent Care | Emergency Services | Surgery | Outpatient Surgery Center: One support person, over the age of 16, of adult patients. One support person of patients under the age of 18. No siblings will be allowed in our clinics unless scheduled for appointments within 2 hours of each other. Exception(s) for Pediatric (under the age of 18) patients.

Pediatric patients in foster care and visits involving Child Protective Services Two support persons over the age of 16 & no siblings

Andrea Hauser, the Interim Vice President for Nursing at Gundersen Health System, said she knows this is a difficult time for patients and their loved ones. Hauser said she and the staff are doing the best they can to meet patients' needs.

"We understand that people can feel vulnerable when they are at the hospital or at a clinic appointment. We know it is helpful to have a care partner with the person being hospitalized so they can be that second set of ears." Hauser said. "We know important it is important for our patients to have their family as part of their care."

Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital Protocols:

Patients will be asked to choose one ‘designated visitor’ for the duration of their hospital or clinical visit that day. Designated visitors must wear a cloth face covering or face mask. No visitors are allowed for COVID-positive patients, but there are exceptions.

Compassionate exceptions will continue to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, including births, end-of-life care, and other specific circumstances.

Hospital visiting hours are restricted to 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. at this time.

Clinic patients can each have one designated visitor with them during normal business hours at Mayo Clinic Health System clinic locations.

Visitors under the age of 16 are not allowed at this time in our hospital sites.

For the safety of patients diagnosed and treated inside their COVID-19 floors within the hospital, Mayo Clinic Health System will continue to follow a no visitor policy.

Jason Fratzke, the Chief Nursing Officer for Southwest Wisconsin Mayo Clinic Health System, said they are diligently working on getting staff vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID vaccine to help lighten up some hospital restrictions.

“We understand that the previous restrictions have been difficult on our patients, their families, and our staff to enforce,” Fratzke said. “We must remind everyone that making this decision doesn’t mean the end to this pandemic is here yet. We ask everyone to continue taking the necessary steps to protect themselves and their loved ones from seeing another spike of cases. We will always keep in mind that we are entrusted with protecting the lives of our patients and our staff.”

Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System have been using iPads or other virtual interfaces to help connect families to their loved ones.