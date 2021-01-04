Keep the Wreath Green campaign shows decrease in holiday home fires

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Results from the 10th annual "Keep the Wreath Green" fire prevention campaign show a decrease in home fires this holiday season, according to local fire departments.

This year, the Campbell, La Crescent, Onalaska and La Crosse Fire Departments teamed up to host the campaign, aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of fires during the holiday season.

Each department displayed a large wreath, containing all green light bulbs, in front of their respective fire stations. If there was a home fire in any of these communities between November 27 and January 1, each department replaced one green bulb with a red one.

The goal was to "Keep the Wreath Green" during this time period. The participating fire departments said only four red bulbs were displayed on the wreaths this year. Last year during the same time period, there were five.

With the holiday season coming to a close, the departments remind residents to continue to think about fire safety through the remainder of winter.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, there are more home fires in winter than any other season, with half of all home heating fires occurring in December, January and February.