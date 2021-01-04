Kentucky officers in Breonna Taylor face termination hearing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky police officer who shot Breonna Taylor and the detective who sought the warrant are scheduled to face a termination hearing after being notified that they would be fired. Officer Myles Cosgrove and Det. Joshua Jaynes received notice last week that they will be dismissed. Both men were expected to appear for a pretermination hearing on Monday. Taylor, a Black woman, was killed March 13 by police executing a narcotics search warrant. Louisville acting police chief Yvette Gentry says Cosgrove failed to “properly identify a target” when he fired into Taylor’s apartment. The chief says Jaynes lied about how he obtained some information about Taylor in the warrant.