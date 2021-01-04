La Crescent boys basketball makes their way back to the gym

LA CRESCENT, MN. (WXOW) - Just four days into the New Year and already a feeling of optimism surrounds high school sports as Monday marked the first day Minnesota high schools could begin winter sports practices.

The Lancers are coming off a season in which they went 18-8 and 13-3 in the Three Rivers Conference.

With a shorter season and the possibility of cancelations, the season seems to be less about wins and losses and more about being able to compete.

"Just being thankful, being appreciative to be back on the floor. Hopefully, we'll get these full ten plus weeks of basketball. We know we there's gonna be some interruptions and things throughout but just being grateful, living in the moment and happy to be back around the guys," said Lancer's head coach, Ryan Thibodeau.

"Yes we wanna have fun, but it's also to win, we always wanna win. We like to have guys that hate to lose. That type of mentality," said Lancer senior, Mason Bills.

The first day for competitions in Minnesota is on the 14th and the Lancer's first game will be at Chatfield on the 15th.