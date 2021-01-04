La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The first work week of the new year saw three elected La Crosse county officials sworn into office. Just past 8 a.m. Amy Twitchell, Cheryl McBride and Ginny Dankmeyer were sworn into the offices of County Treasurer, Register of Deeds and County Clerk. Presiding over the event was Judge Scott Horne.

Five other individuals serving as deputies to the offices were also sworn in by Judge Horne. Everyone in attendance followed a protocol of social distancing and the wearing of face masks. It was a reminder of the challenges that began in 2020, preparing the officials for any other challenges in 2021.

"The elections including a presidential in the middle of a pandemic was definitely the most challenging thing we've done," said Ginny Dankmeyer. "But we succeeded, we got through it...whatever they throw at us we're gonna be ready for it."

Dankmeyer begins her third elected term as La Crosse County Clerk.