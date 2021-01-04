La Crosse officer shows compassion to suspect in need

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Treating people with kindness can go a long way. It's a concept that was recently displayed by a La Crosse Police officer.

According to Facebook post from the La Crosse Police Department, supervisors within the department routinely do audits of bodycam footage of new officers on the force. During one of their most recent audits, they found a touching video featuring Officer Conner Hjellming.

On December 6, Officer Hjellming responded to a theft call at the Walgreens store on West Avenue in La Crosse. In the bodycam footage, you can see Hjellming make contact with the suspect in an aisle of the store. After a bit of questioning, the suspect removes a hat and gloves from the inside of their coat. The suspect reveals that they intended to steal those items because of the cold weather and they did not have enough money to pay for them. But instead of choosing to press charges for the attempted theft, Officer Hjellming bought the hat and gloves for the individual. In the bodycam footage, the suspect appears to be very appreciative of Hjellming's kind gesture.

"Probably the best part about this whole story is that this young officer didn't come back to the police department saying, 'Hey! Look what I did!' He didn't come looking for praise from his supervisors. He didn't come back and wear it as a badge of honor. He just simply did it," said Captain Jason Melby of the La Crosse Police Department.

Officer Hjellming has been with the La Crosse Police Department since May 2019.