La Crosse Public Library set to extend service hours at start of 2021

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The La Crosse Public Library announced several modifications for the first quarter of 2021 to provide community members with expanded access to library resources.

After completing its 2020 budget-imposed staff furloughs, the La Crosse Public Library is set to implement updates in the following areas:

Service Hours

Beginning January 4, the main library is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. which expands service by 12 hours per week. The library is closed on Sundays. In addition, the North and South Community Libraries remain closed at this time.

Pickup/Curbside/Dropbox Service

All those requesting library materials will receive electronic or phone notifications when their items are available. Individuals can use the library's app to place holds, see when items are ready to pick up, and more.

Community members can then retrieve these items from the Circulation Desk inside the library, where they need to provide their name, library card or ID. Individuals can also schedule a curbside pickup by calling 608-789-7167.

Materials can be returned at the dropbox, open 24 hours a day, located outside the South entrance. At this time, the public isn't able to physically browse the library's collection. These materials can be accessed only by staff wearing personal protective equipment.

Computer/Fax/Printing Services

The public can access computer, printing, and fax services in the Main library when it's open Monday through Saturday from 10-6.

According to the City of La Crosse government, all staff and visitors are required to wear a mask or cloth face-covering when inside the library. In addition, community members are encouraged to stay home if they are ill or experiencing symptoms.

Virtual Services/Digital Resources

Wi-Fi at all three locations is available from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. To access the wifi, individuals simply need to accept terms and conditions. No password is required.

In addition, the library provides community members with a variety of digital resources, including Overdrive. The program offers thousands of downloadable eBooks and audiobooks to anyone with a Winding Rivers Library System card.

City of La Crosse residents with a valid library card also have access to Hoopla, which allows individuals to stream thousands of movies and television shows, eBooks, audiobooks, comics or music.

Additional resources and contact information include:

The Reference department can be contacted via phone at 608.789.7122 or by email at refdesk@lacrosselibrary.org.

The Archives department can be contacted via phone at 608.789.7136 or by email at archives@lacrossselibrary.org.

The Youth Services can be contacted via phone at 608.789.7128 or by email at yservicesstaff@lacrosselibrary.org.

Online programs for children and adults can be found on Facebook and our event calendar.

If you don’t have a library card, but would like to access our digital services, request an e-card today.