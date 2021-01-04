Mild and dry

Clouds in the area…

Though clouds have stuck around, temperatures have remained at or above the normals for early January. Highs today were in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Partly cloudy skies develop…

A weak front will temporarily bring drier air to the region, so we should see partial clearing tonight and tomorrow, but there is still a possibility of patchy fog tonight. We should see plenty of improvement for Tuesday.

Above normal weather continues…

Readings will stay above average this week despite more clouds. The main storm track will stay either north or south of the Coulee Region, so expect below average precipitation.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden