New this week: Morgan Wallen music, tiger cubs and ‘Herself’

This week’s new entertainment releases include not one album but a double from rising country superstar Morgan Wallen and a face-off between Ashanti and fellow R&B diva Keyshia Cole in the latest “Verzuz.” Award-winning journalist Mariana van Zeller’s series on black markets turns to the smuggling of tigers — and tiger parts — in the episode airing Wednesday on National Geographic channel. And Vanessa Kirby, who many came to admire for her outstanding portrayal of Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of “The Crown,” gives another stellar but very different) performance in “Pieces of a Woman” over at Netflix.