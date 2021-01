TOMAH, WIS. (WXOW) - The fifth-ranked Onalaska Hilltoppers defeated the eighth-ranked Tomah T-Wolves 52-32 on Monday night.

Onalaska seniors, Gavin McGrath and Nick Odom both led the way with 13 points.

The Hilltoppers improve to 3-0.

Tomah drops to 8-2.

Up next for Onalaska is a trip to Sparta on Thursday, January 7th.

Tomah will try to bounce back when the host Aquinas on Friday, January 8th.