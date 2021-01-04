Protesting farmers, Indian gov’t fail to resolve deadlock

NEW DELHI (AP) — Representatives of the Indian government and protesting farmers have failed again to reach agreement on the farmers’ demand that new agricultural reform laws be repealed. With the government refusing to revoke the legislation, the farmers pledged to continue blockading key highways linking the capital with the country’s north. The two sides agreed to meet for more talks on Friday. Tens of thousands of farmers have been blocking the highways for nearly 40 days despite the coronavirus pandemic, rains and an ongoing cold wave. The farmers fear the government will stop buying grain at minimum guaranteed prices under the laws and that corporations will then push prices down.