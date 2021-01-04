Spurgeon wears the ‘C’ as Wild appoint D-man as top leader

Jared Spurgeon is the second full-time captain in the history of the Minnesota Wild. General manager Bill Guerin and head coach Dean Evason dropped by the 11th-year defenseman’s house on the eve of training camp to deliver the news. Spurgeon will replace Mikko Koivu, who signed with Columbus after 15 seasons with Minnesota. The Wild rotated captains on a monthly basis for the first nine years of the franchise’s existence. Spurgeon is starting a seven-year, $53 million contract extension this season. He’s the all-time franchise leader in blocked shots, hits, goals by a defenseman and several other categories.