Stuck in the clouds again

The first battle today will be with the pesky fog. Fog and low-level clouds dominate the region reducing visibility to nearly zero and creating slick roads. Not only will the fog create frosty and slick conditions, but precipitation chances will add to the slick roads heading into the early afternoon.

A trough will slide through the area and bring light precipitation. Due to temperatures around the freezing mark rain, sleet and snowfall will all be possible. But when it comes to accumulations, it will be very minimal.

Take it slow and keep the headlights on for much of the day! It will be hard to shake the gloomy skies today.

Overnight skies will break apart to allow for temperatures to drop near the teens. Then clear skies and calm winds will allow for another round of fog.

If fog develops widespread, it will be difficult to quickly break from the gloomy low-level clouds. Yet, if the low-level clouds break the sunshine will be able to make for a sunny Tuesday with comfortable wintry highs in the 30s.

Yet, the sunshine will not last as back into Wednesday cloud cover returns. This gloomy pattern will be paired with above-average temperatures into the weekend.

