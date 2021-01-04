Skip to Content

Trump-appointed US attorney resigns in Georgia

National news from the Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — The top federal prosecutor in Atlanta has left his position. Byung J. “BJay” Pak’s resignation Monday came a day after an audio recording was made public in which President Donald Trump called him a “never-Trumper.” Pak was sworn in as U.S. attorney in the Atlanta-based Northern District of Georgia in October 2017 after having been appointed by Trump. Pak was a former Republican state lawmaker who had previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney from 2002 to 2008 and was working in private practice at the time of his appointment.

Associated Press

