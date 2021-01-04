Two Vernon County men injured in single vehicle crash

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WXOW)- Two Vernon County residents are injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on New Year's Day.

According to Vernon County Sheriff John Spears, Anthony Hughes of Viroqua was driving on Highway 56 just east of Cook Hill Rd. on January 1 at 3:07 a.m. when he crossed the road's centerline.

The pick-up truck then left the roadway before striking an embankment and overturning. Spears reports a passerby noticed the upside down truck and stopped to help Hughes and his passenger, Westby resident Bryant Hughes.

According to authorities, both men were transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital after complaining of injuries.

The sheriff's office said it isn't known if seatbelts were used and side airbags were deployed. Alcohol was a factor in the crash the sheriff's office said.

Charges against Anthony Hughes for Injury by Intoxicated use of a Motor Vehicle will be referred to the Vernon County District Attorney's Office.