UN adopts $3.2 billion budget over US and Israel objections

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — After down-to-the-wire negotiations, United Nations members have adopted a budget for 2021 that was higher than Secretary-General Antonio Guterres proposed. It was also strongly opposed by the Trump administration for including money to commemorate the outcome of a 2001 conference in South Africa that it called anti-Semitic and anti-Israel. The budget is usually approved by consensus but the U.S. demanded a vote over funding to commemorate the results of the World Conference Against Racism. The General Assembly then voted New Year’s Eve to approve the $3.231 billion budget by a vote of 167-2 with the U.S. and Israel voting “no.”