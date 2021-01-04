Urging calm, DC mayor calls in National Guard for protests

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington, D.C.‘s mayor urged calm Monday as some 340 National Guard troops were being activated while the city prepared for potentially violent protests surrounding Congress’ expected vote to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. A U.S. defense official says the D.C. National Guard will be used at Mayor Muriel Bowser’s request to help with expected protests this week but will not be armed or wearing body armor. The Guard will be used for traffic control and other assistance. Congress is meeting this week to certify the Electoral College results, and President Donald Trump has refused to concede, while whipping up support for protests.