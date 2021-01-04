Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Nine additional deaths from COVID-19; Two La Crosse Co. deaths reported

MADISON (WXOW) -- Nine more people have died as of Monday from COVID-19 in Wisconsin, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Two of the deaths were La Crosse County residents according to the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative. Details on the deaths weren't available. It brings the total number of deaths in the county from COVID-19 to 59.

Deaths for each day are reported by DHS HERE.

DHS also reported 51 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Sunday afternoon, 1,069 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up 51 from the day prior.

Of those, 225 are in the ICU, down five from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 1,407 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 2,505 negative results.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The five new deaths bring the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 4,884 (1 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 456,529, or 93.6 percent, are considered recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Information from DHS now provides a breakdown of their data in a new interactive map. It can show users' data by county, municipality, school district, or zip code. Find the map here.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 38 people are hospitalized in the Western Region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. That is an increase of five from the day before. Four of the cases are in intensive care, one more from the previous day.

78 new cases were announced on Monday in La Crosse County. They broke down demographically this way:

0-9: 7

7 10-19: 8

8 20-29: 14

14 30-39: 10

10 40-49: 17

17 50-59: 9

9 60-69: 4

4 70-79: 5

5 80-89: 3

3 90+: 1

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 1,010 (+5) 7 6.57 Crawford 1,562 (+2) 12 3.29 Grant 4,158 (+17) 77 16.86 Jackson 2,401 (+2) 18 10.57 La Crosse 10,307 (+78) 59 (+2) 62.86 Monroe 3,510 (+13) 25 17.86 Trempealeau 3,026 (+19) 29 15.71 Vernon 1,576 (+1) 35 10.29

7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI. Dept. of Health Services or county health departments.

