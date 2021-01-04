Women are making strides in local government

(WXOW) - On January 20th Kamala Harris will officially assume office as the 49th vice president of the United States. Harris broke down many barriers to make history as the first woman, and first woman of color, to be elected Vice President. She's not alone, women in local government are breaking barriers of their own.

"I stopped in one of those little places for breakfast between here an black river falls and I sat down and I looked at my placemat, and on my placemat was a child's drawing of me on the bench, and it basically said that's what I want to be when I grow up, and I've never forgotten it," said Judge Ramona Gonzalez, La Crosse Circuit Court.

Judge Ramona Gonzalez was first elected to the La Crosse Circuit Court in 1995. Born in the Dominican Republic, her path to becoming judge was seemingly impossible.

"You know I think that the journey begins with that first step. My father took the first step when he left a political regime that was crushing people to come to the united states. I took that first step when I went to law school," said Gonzalez.

There currently are 249 Circuit Court Judges in Wisconsin, and according to the Wisconsin Women's Council, just 73 are women.

"For a very long time I was the only woman judge in this entire part of the state, but having female leaders in the area has been very very comforting," said Gonzalez.

Last year, Kim Smith became the first woman elected Mayor of Onalaska. She recently sat down with News 19 for our Hometown Conversations series, and spoke about facing adversity in her role.

"Anyone who puts themselves out in the public there's going to be a positive. There's going to be a negative. You do need to have a thick skin, even if it is, even if it feels personal. Even if it hit on a sore spot or something you're already sensitive about. I try to not let that show. I feel like the best defense is a strong offense," said Smith.

Smith believes the recent election shows a turning point for the country when it comes to representation in government.

"We're not seeing half of the people. Half of the women and half men providing representation for the community's they serve. So I think this is a pivot point for our country."

Judge Gonzalez points to the recent election as evidence that despite the many disparities in this country there is hope.

"We had more millions of people vote then we have ever had before. For someone who comes from a place where during my childhood people died for the right to vote to see people get up an do it has been extremely exciting and rewarding,"

As of 2020, women make up 51% of the U.S. population, and account for 23% of Congress, according to the Center for American Women and Politics.