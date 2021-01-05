3 nabbed at Johannesburg airport with gold in carry-on bags

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African police are investigating a possible international gold smuggling syndicate after three suspects were arrested at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg with gold bars weighing 73.5 kilograms (162 pounds) in their carry-on luggage. The gold bullion, worth an estimated $4.1 million, looked suspicious when the three put their bags through a security check, according to the police. Police spokeswoman Col. Athlenda Mathe said that upon questioning of the suspects and further inspection of their hand luggage, officials discovered the gold bars and some foreign currency. The three Madagascar nationals were traveling from Madagascar to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates via South Africa and Ethiopia.